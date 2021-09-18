By Prudence Siabana

Sam Zulu, an Activist and Reformer has charged that the deleting of vital data at the ministry of lands is an eye opener to many acts that are currently taking place in other ministries to hide information belonging to high profile persons in the pf government that were engaged in dubious activities.

And Mr. Zulu is challenging President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene and suspend activities at the ministry of lands so that investigations are carried out without interference from external forces.

On Thursday, minister of lands Elijah Muchima disclosed that unknown people have allegedly tampered with the electronic system at the ministry where they have vital information of high profile people believed to have illegally acquired land in various parts of the country.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zulu observes that it is clear that such individuals are desperate and are performing desperate acts to hide information from members of the public and investigative wings.

He adds that those that are involved in the removing of such information should be traced and brought to book as they are aiding in hiding information that may lead to the arrest of individuals that obtained land and other public resources illegally.

PHOENIX NEWS