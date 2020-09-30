TO:

MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS

RE: DEMAND FOR A BETTER WAY OF NRC REGISTRATION IN LUSAKA PROVINCE

Dear Minister

As UPND Lusaka provincial youth wing, in our random check ups to places where NRC registration has commenced in Lusaka province we have identified alot of challenges being experienced in addressing the issuance of NRCs. Therefore, we have these demands to be met

(1) We demand for an extension of NRC registration in Lusaka province from 6 days to 20 days per registration centre. This is because of the huge numbers of people who are suppose to get NRCS and with few days of operation, it has caused panic amongst our people and its threat to their health during this period of COVID-19.

(2) We demand that Police officers take charge of order and other security matters and not cadres and councillors who may have political interest in non partisan subject. It is unfortunate and unfair to see PF cadres and councillors providing guidance on matters of security importance instead of our trained police officers, hence making the job of our officers irrelevant. It’s our demand that the cadres and councillors shouldn’t politicise this exercise and allow police officers to control these huge crowds of people who are trying to beat the deadline for NRC registration. May your ministry deploy more police officers in these centres before the situation gets uncontrollable.

(3) NRC registration officers are not enough to manage the overwhelming citizens who want to get NRCs. Our findings is that the ministry of home affairs has not deployed a good number of officers to do NRC registration as it can be evident in the manner in which registration is being done as people are panicking on daily basis. It is our demand that the ministry of home affairs deploy more officers to manage our many citizens who are ready and of age to get NRCs as provided in the constitution of Zambia unlike leaving alot of people unattended to like the case of chawama constituency and other areas.

We believe that in your role as Minister of Home affairs, you will have a crucial function in improving the future of young Zambians and protecting their rights by making sure that our youths are not denied this important opportunity.

We recognize that over the past years Zambia has made some progress in addressing the issue of NRC registration.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCIAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON

ANDERSON BANDA

CIC PRESS TV