DEMANDING FOR CHANGE IS NOT A CRIMINAL OFFENCE, IT’S A CIVIC DUTY, PF MUST GO

Dear fellow Zambians,,,

The PF government has been in power for 10 years and they are seeking for another fresh mandate from you Zambians to extend their stay in power to 15 years

We all know what the PF government has done and what they haven’t done in the 10 years they have been in power.

Even if we give them another 10 years, they will not perform because if they have failed to perform for the 10 years they have been in power, how do expect them to perform for the next 10 years???.

Believe you me,it will be a disaster a fact which the PF would simply dismiss and call it sour grapes coming from the enemies of the state in reference to the opposition, therefore change is inevitable right now to avoid and any form of plunder and abuse of power.

Ten(10) years is a very long time for every government to prove itself how it has performed in the last 10 years.

They can’t even spend sleepless nights to convince Zambians to give them another fresh mandate, their works for the past year they have been in power would speak for them.

Calling for change of government is not a criminal offence but a Civic duty. I’m therefore calling for the change of government in the coming 12th August 2021 general elections.

Every peace loving Zambian must vote out the PF government from power,we have had enough of them, arrogance, corruption, exploitation,non tolerance of divergent views,hate speach, violence, promoting Tribalism using Chishimba Kambwili, George Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) and many other senior PF senior members who have no message for the Zambian people, etc.

It’s high time we bring in Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND and prove himself why he is worth the office of the President of the republic of Zambia.

If Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t perform according to his promises,he must also be voted out and bring in someone else because Zambia belong to all of us not a few selfish individuals like the PF.

Olas Mizi,

Ndeke Township,

Ndola,

Copperbelt province,

Z. a. m. b. i. a