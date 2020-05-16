ZIIMA PRESS STATEMENT

16th May 2020

DEMOCRACY UNDER THREAT WITH PF THUGS

The Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance has learnt with dismay the continued harassment, intimidation of Media stations in the country.

The barbaric Act of the Patriotic Front thugs who choose to intercept and Intimidate Muchinga Radio and Mpika Radio is a clear sign that they do not mean well for the country and the media industry in Zambia.

It is not a mere guess that the private Media is greatly economically affected during this wake of COVID-19 because even the paid adverts from donors and private sector are channelled to the Public Media.

Who told the so called PF cadres that the country should be on stand still and only talk about Coronavirus leaving out the sectors affected and what this will bear in the nearest tomorrow? Why should they continue with this intimidation despite talking and making other people become examples like the just ended case in Chipata?

We want to urge the directly aggrieved stations to sue the thugs who are the perpetrators or violence and are pompous thinking the law is above them.

The Media Fraternity expects much from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services especially in the promotion of Unity, democracy and peace hence we will be writing to the Ministry to seek audience with the Minister Dora Siliya on the continued inferiority with the media.

ZIIMA acknowledges that lasting solutions towards this reoccurring conduct in various parts of the country will only be achieved if the Ministry really appreciate, value and support the Media fraternity by strongly opposing the cadre’s behaviour and strict measures to protect the media.

Email: [email protected]

Jubiel Zulu

ZIIMA Vice President