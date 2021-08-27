Democratic Party (DP) is now the main opposition as the PF is completely finished, claims DP leader Harry Kalaba.

And Kalaba said President Hakainde Hichilema should be allowed the space to settle, without any malice from anyone.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kalaba, whose party emerged a respectable but very distant third, behind newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema and former president Edgar Lungu, said he saw the PF going the same path as the former ruling parties, UNIP and MMD.

He said the PF’s image in the eyes of the Zambian people was tattered beyond redemption.

“We are already the main political party in opposition in Zambia. PF is finished, completely finished. And I don’t want to believe that if UNIP which left with a bit of dignity has not bounced back, what will give PF with all its tattered image an impression that it could come back to government?” Kalaba asked. “Who will even accept that? Because when I was talking about corruption in PF, you people thought I was joking, now the Zambian people have validated my concern. They have completely agreed with me on what I said about PF.”

Kalaba said what happened on August 12, 2021 was not an election but a total rejection of…

