DEMOCRATIC PARTY WANTS PF DEREGISTERED…

It’s a criminal organization

Democratic Party (DP) vice president Judith Kabemba says the PF is a group of criminals who want to hide in the name of opposition as they regroup.

Kabemba says her wish is to see the PF deregistered and deleted completely in the records of Zambia.

“I wish there was a way for the Registrar Of Societies to deregister and delete PF completely in the records of Zambia. I foresee Criminals wanting to regroup and hide in the name of opposition political party so that when they are called to answer criminal charges they will cry foul saying it’s political persecution. Takuli you are gone gonna gonest. In Zambia once a ruling party looses that’s it, especially if the leaders betrayed the people that trusted them to rule @ Zambians don’t try akabwelelo kalalya,” Kabemba posted on her Facebook page.