DENNY KALYALYA’S DISMISSAL TO COMPROMISE ZAMBIA’S CHANCES TO ACCESS BAILOUT PACKAGE

By Matthews Malazika

The Center for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says Zambia’s high debt and the firing of the bank of Zambia; governor Denny Kalyalya has a likelihood of compromising the country’s chances of accessing the bailout package from international monetary funds.

Speaking during a joint media briefing with Transparency International Zambia And Zambia Council For Social Development In Lusaka today C-T-P-D Executive Director, Isaac Mwaipopo explained that the Central Bank in any country is a key institution and that any changes have a potential to negatively affect the country’s economy.

In the meantime, Mr. Mwaipopo has urged the new Bank of Zambia governor to isolate the COVID-19 stimulus package from politics if citizens are to benefit.

Speaking at the same briefing Z-C-S-D Executive Director Leah Mitaba has called on members of parliament not only to ratify the new governor.

And TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has challenged President Edgar Lungu to demonstrate transparency by making it known to the public as to why Dr. Kalyalaya was dismissed.