10 January 2021

Fellow Zambians

I was born and raised in Mufulira. Tatubuta Kumwesu when it comes to politics. Denying HH the opportunity to mourn a colleague by refusing him to fly to Kitwe is UNDEMOCRATIC and IMMORAL. Ba Sata would STOP CAMPAIGNING to go and attend a friends funeral… So, UYU UMUPASHI, where is it coming from??

PF is now renting / paying crowds to attend rallies… The President is being openly insulted and disrespected…. UNTHINKABLE… Look at the entire Copperbelt. Poverty levels are bad, unemployment high and there is no message of hope on Job creation coming from the leadership. IFINTU NAFISHUPA. IFINTU NAFIBIPA.

Let’s open our eyes and see. Let’s open our mouths and speak with one voice.

It’s TIME to CHANGE the GAME and SOME PLAYERS

KBF