10 January 2021
Fellow Zambians
I was born and raised in Mufulira. Tatubuta Kumwesu when it comes to politics. Denying HH the opportunity to mourn a colleague by refusing him to fly to Kitwe is UNDEMOCRATIC and IMMORAL. Ba Sata would STOP CAMPAIGNING to go and attend a friends funeral… So, UYU UMUPASHI, where is it coming from??
PF is now renting / paying crowds to attend rallies… The President is being openly insulted and disrespected…. UNTHINKABLE… Look at the entire Copperbelt. Poverty levels are bad, unemployment high and there is no message of hope on Job creation coming from the leadership. IFINTU NAFISHUPA. IFINTU NAFIBIPA.
Let’s open our eyes and see. Let’s open our mouths and speak with one voice.
It’s TIME to CHANGE the GAME and SOME PLAYERS
KBF
Pathetic Faeces must know that it is not only Mufulira that has rejected Covid 21, it is the entire CB if not the entire country, that is why even with free transport nobody cared to go, you even have to hire some desperate church and its members and CBU students at a fee, to give a fake picture of people lining the streets, they will not do so in the booths.
For sure ifintunafibipa under pf. Let us speak with one voice and vote out pf for upnd already so close. Divided votes will advantage pf that has so far been a let down to many Zambians.
Things are not ok for everyone except those making huge donations that cost more than cdf for a contituency.we need proper development and opportunity not handouts please.instead of focusing on blocking your friends from attending funerals try to fix the economy but what can you expect from failures.lets change the game and players.
Well said but first you sir owe Zambians a huge apology for working tirelessly to land us in this nightmare.
Shut up KBF. U hv no moral authority to pontificate about hw we should live our lives in Zambia.