DEPUTY CHIEF WHIP TAKES A SWIPE AT MWIIMBU FOR WALKING OUT OF PARLIAMENT

Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu is misleading Zambians about Bill Number 10.

Mr. Ngulube says PF will be in power with or without Bill Number 10.

He says the constitution issue is something that was widely consulted with UPND MPs joining the meeting in Siavonga to remove anomalies in the constitution.

Mr. Ngulube says no one should rush to the Constitutional Court once they lose elections in 2021 if the constitution issue is not amended.

The Deputy Chief Whip was reacting to Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who walked away after opposing the restoration of Bill 10.

Vice President Inonge Wina moved a motion in Parliament to restore Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 and seven others on the order paper.

In her motion, Vice-President Wina said this is because the Bills were not concluded in the last session due to the abrupt adjournment of the House caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Madam Speaker, I beg to move that in terms of Standing Order 126 (1) of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders 2016, this House restores unto the order paper the following Bills.

And Justice Minister Given Lubinda stated that no one should debate any part of the Bill because debate is simply on restoration of the Bills on the Order paper and time for debate will come.