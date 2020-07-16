Deputy Head Teacher Commits Suicide.

A 30 year old Deputy Headteacher has committed suicide by hanging himself using a rope at a lodge in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province. Michelo Mambo of Siblings School in Monze is alleged to have hanged himself in the room at Obby’s Guest House on reasons yet to be established.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the deceased is understood to have had gone to Nakonde on a business trip. Njase said the deceased was found hanging from the ceiling after having booked the room days earlier.

He said Police officers who inspected the body did not find any physical injuries and investigations have been launched.