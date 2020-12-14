By CIC Investigations. Luapula unity.

DESPERATE PF NOW TURNS OUR TRADITIONAL LEADERS INTO PF CADRES–LUAPULA PROVINCE.

Today the 14th of December, 2020 village headpersons of Nchelenge district are busy registering head of house holds on very special forms they are collecting from various chief’s palaces.

The forms are headed like this;

CHIEFDOM REGISTER/HOUSE HOLD REGISTER.

CONSTITUENCY…………………..

It has the following columns,

1.Number

2.Name

3.Date of birth

4.Sex

5.Ward

6.Polling station

7.NRC Number

8.Voters card number

9.Phone number with mobile money account opened.

When I asked my headman about the purpose of the forms and the registration, the headman just said “Mwebeshibe apo mukavota nimwe.Inkama mutima fwebo batutuminefye kumfumu”. I then asked him about those house holds without mobile money accounts(phones),he said that, they will be dealt with in a special way.

I asked the headman if that was a new village Register on one(1)big sheet of paper? He said NO,but something pointing to campaigns.I pleaded with the chief not register me but to try my neighbor who is a Jehovah’s witness, the headman refused and said that,they have no voters cards.

Zambia has defaulted to pay the loan,but PF party has a lot of money than the Zambian government to pay voters country wide.

CIC PRESS TEAM