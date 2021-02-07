By Sikaile Sikaile

DESPERATE POLITICIANS CAN REALLY BE DECEIVED

In 2016, Antonio Mwanza and I became good brothers and on several occasions I encouraged him to soldier on with national responsibility and vice versa. However, one time I realized a persistent attack on their fellow opposition leader HH by madam Nawakwi and I took advantage of my friendship with Antonio to advice him to talk to his boss Nawakwi to concentrate on issues that were affecting Zambians than attacking a fellow opposition leader. Antonio Mwanza was very honest with me. He told me that him and Nawakwi they cannot speak good about HH because if he forms government they still can’t be given jobs. So you will understand what defines them its jobs and money and not the service to the nation.

Don’t be deceived by how widely they open their mouths, they don’t speak for the poor citizens but themselves.Only PF can make sense and pay Nawakwi for sentiments she made in the morning at her press briefing. Her press briefing made sense only to those in PF, and rubbish to the rest of the country.

If the money to pay her for the press briefing was not stolen from the treasury. PF should have been at her door demanding for a refund.

Listening to her press briefing I must admit she is getting really old.For instance, she appointed receivers for Lima Bank who up to now she does not know what they did. Yet, she paid them for doing nothing. She has no report of their job and she never asked them to submit one. What a leader? Only PF cadres Antonio Mwanza, Sunday Chanda, and all those in it for money can clap for her nonsensical press briefing.

She stands up and says orphans have no right to self determination. Therefore, they should not decide to sell their inheritance in the estate. What piece of rubbish is that? Oh PF what a wasted expenditure! You could have continued lining up those poor villagers and continue paying them the stolen loan money as we saw in Serenje.Than wasting it on Nawakwi who has been stealing with her receivers all along. .

She goes to Chipata to drag an old man, force him to demand to inherit a piece of land that his daughter never purchased.

Only in PF, where we have people who think once offered to purchase a piece of land is yours even when you don’t pay for it. With what we know about land, is if you don’t pay for it. It is repossessed and can be offered to another willing buyer.She started well, that the land was not on title. But, how was the old man made to pay ground rates for the same piece of land? It was all Nawakwi hunting for HH. Madam Nawakwi is a lucky woman who gets paid by PF simply because she talks about HH even when she says nothing.

I am pretty sure PF can pay someone a lot of money for just saying, HH is a human being.

Madam Nawakwi should have realised that the Hatembos have seen the hole she is pushing them into. They have made a decision not to continue accumulating debt in court costs that, only them will have to pay. Is that showing love for the orphans. She (Nawakwi), even tried to translate or interpret Tonga that she does not understand. The Lady said it outrightly that, she took the matter to court just to be free of the siblings who continued to demand more money from her. When the truth is, they shared their land in subdivisions and individually sold those pieces and want to hold the administrator responsible for squandering the money.

Even in the Bible Nawakwi used, there was a prodigal son who squandered his inheritance. Things don’t work like that madam. She (administrator) really wanted the court to rule on that. Unfortunately, the court has ruled that the statue of limitation bared them.

The PF don’t even know this Act was included in the laws of Zambia in 1959 way before HH was born. Only Madam Nawakwi and Eagle one were born, so it was not designed to protect HH. Law is law, we don’t change it like Kampyongo has changed the public order Act and annoints himself as a special Constable.

Oh Mr’s Nawakwi, madam are you really sure that if orphans who are not minors are selling inherited estate we should not buy?

You want to accuse HH of transporting them to Lusaka, are you sure?

If one really wanted to prevent due process of the law and had the means. HH would have may be done so before the matter came to court. But, as law abiding citizen he allowed it to go to the high court and it was determined.

Please, if you want to help the Hatembo siblings, pay the costs they were ordered to pay instead of pushing them into incurring more debt for your own and your sponsors political survival. Or better still, sue the Hatembos for withdrawing the appeal they had no hand in.

Even if we suspected PF was involved, today you blew even the last cover that remained. You are working together.

The real fraud is paying receivers who never did the work. You paid ghost receivers at your own admission madam Nawakwi, the first admission we have heard of your wrong at that press briefing.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International