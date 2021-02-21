DESPERATION FOR POWER DRIVING LUNGU AND HIS GANGSTERS TO RESORT TO EXTREME MEASURES – PANJI

Desperation to remain in power at all cost is driving Edgar Lungu and his gangsters to resort to extreme measures, says ruling PF member Col Panji Kaunda.

Calling in to Daily Revelation to comment on the police raid on opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s in-laws in Shibuyunji village to search for suspected weapons, Col Panji said Zambians will only have themselves to blame if they allow such barbarism to be normalised, saying they must reject this gangsterism with all vigor.

“This desperation to be in power is what is driving Lungu and his gangsters. What they are doing is gangsterism. If they were going to do such an operation they needed proper investigation,” Col Panji said, adding that the situation was this bad because cadres had been infused into the police service. “I want to apologise to HH and his wife as this was being done in our name as Zambians. What has been done in our name has never happened in history where you invade a simple woman like that. Those of us advocating change of government this is what we fear.”

Col Panji said President Lungu was looking for the slightest excuse to implicate Hichilema in some crime in order to have him locked up, and subsequently bar him from standing in the general elections.

“I hope police officers who went there are not Covid infected risking the health of an old woman. The government is desperate, what they want is to find the slightest mistake and keep HH out of running,” Col Panji said. “They have done the same with Chishimba Kambwili where his most cases remain unresolved so that they activate them during the election period and bar him from standing. We can’t continue with this type of inhuman government. The onus is on us to… – Daily Revelation