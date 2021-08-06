DESPERATION HAS MADE THE UPND RESORT TO VIOLENCE,” MCC KAMBA

…Their game plan is to instill fear in PF members so that they stay away from voting…

Smart Eagles Reporter

PF Lusaka Province Chairperson, MCC Kennedy Kamba says defeat for the UPND come August 12 is eminent which is why that opposition party has resorted to violent activities ahead of the polls on August 12.

Bemoaning the death of PF members Davy and Danny who died at the hands of political violence , Mr Kamba said the evil acts of killing innocent people in the name of Politics would live to haunt the UPND .

He said by engaging in acts of violence ,with the hope of instilling fear in PF Members , the UPND shot themselves in the foot because Zambians are naturally good people who abhor violence and frown upon perpetrators of violence .

He said PF had delivered visible development to the people of Lusaka with roads and fly over bridges which had been but a dream during previous regimes .

He said hospitals had been constructed and others upgraded to 1st level facilities.

He said the level of development under PF in Lusaka was undoubtedly the reason that the People of Lusaka would vote for President Lungu again purely on merit .

He urged the People of Lusaka not to be afraid to turn out in large numbers to vote so that President Lungu would be given another mandate to complete the great works he and his party had started .

“Their leader has lost 5 times that is why they are desperate .They know he is losing again so they have restored to violence so that they instil fear in PF members so that they shy away from voting . But it won’t work. Our people will turn out in large numbers and they will vote ,” he said .

Mr Kamba said this on the Round Table Talk where he featured in Lusaka this evening.

Zambia goes to the polls on August 12 to elect political leaders across the board .