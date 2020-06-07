THE rise of the youth to defend the Constitution needs to be emulated by all patriotic Zambians especially their fellow youth whose future is being stolen by the careless, absent and unconcerned leadership of President Edgar Lungu, says the Civil Society Constitution Agenda.

CiSCA vice chairperson Judith Mulenga said the organisation was elated at the swelling ranks of Zambians who have decided to not only defend the Constitution but also to unapologetically and categorically exercise their constitutionally guaranteed human rights, specifically the freedom of expression as provided for in Articles 2 and 20 respectively.

“CiSCA is proud of the youth exemplified in B-Flow’s and Chellah Tukuta’s refusal to apologise as per Minister of Lusaka Bowman Lusambo’s reprehensible shameless attempts at repressing their right to express themselves on legitimate dissatisfaction and anger at the dismal failure by President Lungu’s administration to provide positive and progressive leadership and who has continued to fail us,” she said.

She said the failures of President Lungu’s leadership were transparent and well documented and did not need someone well versed in governance to see.

Mulenga cited the insatiable borrowing spree that the President defended with, “No government does not borrow so I will continue to borrow because I am in a hurry to develop Zambia.”

“Now Zambia is debt ridden and cash strapped and the so-called development is still an illusion for the majority of us Zambians. The wanton unabated matrix of plunder and corruption which has deteriorated to an extent of 48 mansions building themselves. The plunder of the mukula trees and now the plunder of gold deposits,” she said.

“All these whilst diabolically attempting to mutilate the Constitution through Bill 10 to perpetuate his hold on power. Therefore, this rise of the youth to defend the Constitution needs to be emulated by all patriotic Zambians especially their fellow youth whose future is being stolen by the careless, absent and unconcerned leadership of President Lungu.”

Mulenga said CiSCA would want to remind Lusambo that human rights were a birthright and non-negotiable as they were the sum total of being human.

“We further want to remind Minister Bowman Lusambo that unlike human rights, being a President in Zambia is a privilege that is given to a person by the Zambian people and the privilege can be withdrawn at any time. For the information of Bowman Lusambo who worships President Lungu, it is the Office of the President that is sacrosanct and not the person who occupies it,” she said.

“The person in the office does not own it but is merely afforded the privilege by us Zambians to lead our country, failure to which we Zambians can withdraw that privilege. Criticism of President Edgar Lungu is our duty as citizens. He was not born into the Presidency and he will eventually leave that office. President Lungu does not possess any more presidential qualities than other Zambians who are exercising their constitutional political right to offer their candidacy for the Office of the President.”

Mulenga said the qualifications to be a President of Zambia under Article 100 of the Constitution were that the person had to be Zambian, at least 35 years old, had a grade 12 certificate, was fluent in English and was a registered voter.

“How many Zambians fit that bill? It is the people that elevated President Lungu to the Presidency and not by his own might. It is therefore our responsibility to demand, as we hereby do, that the occupant of the office demonstrates its worth to us not just by lip service but by concrete actions as well,” she said.

“We have asked President Lungu before to retire Bowman Lusambo in national interest but to no avail. We wonder why the President does not see how destructive Lusambo is to his Presidency and that on a cost benefit analysis, Lusambo is a cost to President Lungu’s rule. The man has little redeemable features but blind dogmatic loyalty. He does not have the emotional intelligence to read a situation. He is a self-confessed outlaw brazenly informing the nation and the whole world that he follows his own laws during the time he was beating people ostensibly to save them from COVID-19.”

Mulenga said Lusambo cannot hear himself speak but everything he said about B-Flow, Tukuta and Malembe was a reflection of himself.

“He told them to, ‘stop it!’ He should be the one to stop his nonsensical ramblings and unconstitutional actions. He accused the trio of insulting President Lungu. He is the one insulting President Lungu with his lack of comprehension of the import of his office as minister. He asked the trio what they knew about governance. What does Lusambo know about governance? He has demonstrated over and over again his frightening lack of cognisance of the normative content of governance and how it is vitally important for those that have been given the privilege to govern to respect, protect and fulfil everyone’s human rights in their jurisdiction,” said Mulenga.

“To the youth that have joined the crusade of defending our Constitution, we say, ‘Never relent, never look back and claim what is yours. Zambia belongs to you. Do not stand by letting evil flourish. We all need to stand and sing for our country proudly and freely. Do not be swayed into the ranks of sebana wikutes’.”