Details of ACC investigations that angered Lungu:

Arrest of Paul Moonga, Cabinet Ministers, Savenda boss revealed



By Sipilisiwe Ncube

STATE House sources have revealed that President Edgar Lungu is angry with the Anti-Corruption Commission because it is investigating politically exposed persons who are close to his inner circle, among them Savenda proprietor Clever Mhpoa, PF Lusaka Province chairperson Paul Moonga, and former Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale.



And Moonga has confirmed being summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for investigations in a matter where he is accused of being a beneficiary of ZRA smuggling activities linked to his son, who has since been suspended by the Revenue Authority.



But ACC has asked for more time to study three of the four questions contained in a press query from News Diggers, in which the newspaper sought confirmation of the high profile cases that were under investigation. – News Diggers