DETHRONED CHIEF CHIMESE CELEBRATES BILL 10 COLLAPSE

Dethroned Chief Chimese of Luapula says he is pleased that the amendment bill 10 failed to go through the second reading.

Matthew Bowa says some traditional leaders were enticed to support bill 10 on the pretext that it would have addressed chieftaincy wrangles.

He however says the bill would have compromised the traditional and cultural beliefs if more power was given to government.

He adds that his dethronement was a result of heavy government interference with no respect for traditional boundaries and ancestral spirits.

He has further called on politicians not to interfere in traditional matters as the repercussion may be too huge to rectify.