DEVELOPMENT ACTIVIST WARNS AGAINST PLACING POLITICAL CADRES AS BENEFICIARIES OF SMES STIMULUS PACKAGE

By Chileshe Mwango

A development activist has warned that if the K10 Billion stimulus package released for the purpose of injecting liquidity in the economy does not benefit rightful small and medium enterprises –SMEs, the sector risks crippling further during the covid-19 outbreak.

Dr. Charity Musamba says only honesty SMEs who will grow their businesses should benefit from the finance as opposed to giving political supporters as has been witnessed with other empowerment programmes in the past.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Musamba observes that previous government empowerment programmes have failed because they targeted wrong beneficiaries who in most times are political cronies.

Meanwhile, Dr. Musamba has advised SMEs to come up with a proper plan on how they will use the said financing before they even apply for it.

Government through the Bank of Zambia has provided a K10 Billion line of credit to banks that may face liquidity challenges which is aimed at encouraging financial service providers to provide relief to the private sector and facilitate long term lending to productive sectors of the economy.

