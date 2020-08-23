By Patson Chilemba

All sorts of hyenas and jackals are barking instead of devising ways to have Tasila Lungu prosecuted for committing a criminal offence over Chimtengo Forest, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said this was a matter he handled with all humility, inquiring why a national Forest had been fenced, but all the relevant officials remained quiet until the media came on board, forcing Ministry of Lands and Environmental Protection permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba to confess that the action by the President’s daughter was a criminal offence, but that they were discussing to resolve it.

“You forced them them to say ‘yes it was a criminal offence’. In section 16 (1) of the Forest Act of 2015, ‘A person shall not enter any National Forest without a licence or permit’. Subsection 3 says ‘A person who contravenes section 1 commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding 200,000 units or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or both.’” Col Panji stated, adding that Section 23 prescribed activities that could not be conducted in a forest, including deterrents on cutting trees, making roads and erecting structures, like the fence Tasila erected.

Col Panji said he expected the Ministry to have taken the matter to court already, saying even the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) realised that an offence had been committed and therefore referred the matter to the Ministry for action. He said the complaint he raised asking the ACC to investigate the source of K2 million to purchase her farm was important, but people should not lose focus of his other main complaint of fencing a national forest.

He said President Lungu and those in power must not think that they were doing Tasila a favour, saying they must act now while they were still in power.

“It’s in her own interest that this is sorted out while there is some friendly atmosphere. As for the Lusambos and the Moongas let them just continue barking and enjoying their loot. Their time will come. Otherwise they are not doing the young lady any favour,” said Col Panji. “By not acting they are bringing on board these jackals and hyenas, barking without knowing what they are saying.” -Daily Revelation