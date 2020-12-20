DIAMOND TV PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARDS FULL WINNERS LIST

The Diamond TV Personality of The Year Awards, abbreviated POTYAS are an annual awards show hosted by Diamond TV to recognize some of the most outstanding personalities in the country during the past year preceding the awards. These personalities stretch across 15 categories, where nominees are announced before the public is allowed to vote for who they believe is winner in each category.

*POTYAS 2020*

SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Awarded to the most loved social media personality in the last one year.

• Simon Mwewa Lane

• Mutale Mwanza

• Chellah Tukuta

• Alice Musukwa

• Milly Beauty Products

• Miles Sampa – WINNER

MOST INFLUENTIAL SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY

Awarded to the most followed and engaged social media personality. This can also be awarded to the most impactful personality on social media.

• Miles Sampa – WINNER

• Mutale Mwanza

• Dr. Aaron Mujajati

• PilAto

• B Flow

• Thomas Sipalo

MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSONALITY

This is an award given to someone believed to be influential in building Zambian leadership, entrepreneurship, patriotism, activism and art.

• Laura Miti

• Dumisani Ncube

• Linda Kasonde

• Dr. Aaron Mujajati – WINNER

• Dr. Lubinda Habazoka

• SC John Sangwa

• Mulaza Kaira (Macky 2)

MOST CONTROVERSIAL SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY

This is a satirical “award” given to the most controversial social media personality by virtue of their unpopular opinions or actions.

• Tiza Mukuka

• Ivanka Bianca

• Chilufya Tayali – WINNER

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA COMEDIAN

This award is for the people’s most loved social media comedian. It is also given to mainstream comedians that have used social media extensively to reach their audience.

• K Star

• Ken Dumbo

• Jay Tony

• Kwantamu

• Shi Mumbi – WINNER

• Joey

• Mix Kasamwa

MOST FASHIONABLE MALE PERSONALITY

Awarded to a male popular personality with an outstanding sense of fashion that is appreciated by many.

• Peter Mwansa

• Tio

• Mainga Sanderson

• Bobby East – WINNER

• King Illest

• CQ

MOST FASHIONABLE FEMALE PERSONALITY

Awarded to a female popular personality with an outstanding sense of fashion that is appreciated by many.

• Bombshell

• Mutale Mwanza – WINNER

• Mercy Mukwiza

• Alice Musukwa

• Grace Rumsey

• Natasha Van der Maas

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Given to the most outstanding and exceptional sports personality in their respective discipline.

• Patson Daka – WINNER

• Barbara Banda

• Tilka Paljk

• Enock Mwepu

• Suwilanji Mpondela

BEST MALE MUSIC ACT

This award is given to a male artist(s) with the best musical content, believed by fans to have been the most played, loved and entertaining during the past year.

• Yo Maps

• Chanda Na Kay

• Chef 187

• Drimz

• Roberto

• Daev Zambia – WINNER

BEST FEMALE MUSIC ACT

This award is given to a female artist(s) with the best musical content, believed by fans to have been the most played, loved and entertaining during the past year.

• Towela Kaira – WINNER

• Princess Natasha Chansa

• Mampi

• Esther Chungu

• Wezi

• Bombshell

MOST INTERACTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY

Awarded to a social media personality that has shown extended interest in interacting with their social media followers consistently. This could be through live video interaction or responsiveness to their followers’ comments.

• Chilufya Tayali

• Miles Sampa – WINNER

• Milly Beauty Products

• OC

• Simon Mwewa Lane

• Masulani Zulu

MOST INSPIRATIONAL YOUTH

This award is given to a young Zambian(s) doing exceptionally well in entrepreneurship, leadership and philanthropy.

• Rehoboth Kafwabulula

• Dumisani Ncube

• Natasha Mwansa – WINNER

• Buumba Malambo

• Monde and Chishimba Nyambe

PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR

This is given to a person with a proven track record of exceptional generosity who through direct or indirect financial support, demonstrates outstanding civic and charitable responsibility and thus encourages others to take a leading role of support in their communities.

• Buumba Malambo – WINNER

• Bwalya Kalandanya

• Miles Sampa

• Dora Moono Nyambe

• Abel Chungu

• Justina Mutale

RISING STAR AWARD

Given to a person in their field who is rising and excelling in their career more than what would usually be considered normal pace. The person has to be in the public eye. (Arts, Politics and Leadership)

• PNC – WINNER

• Zowa Ngwira

• Trina South

• Mix Kasamwa

• Rehoboth Kafwabulula

GOSPEL PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Given to the people’s favorite gospel personality in the past year.

• Esther Chungu

• Pompi – WINNER

• Kings Malembe

• Ephraim

• Suwilanji

• Christine