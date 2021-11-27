DIAMOND TV RETRACTS “HH ABOLISHES CIVIL SERVANTS’ ALLOWANCES” STORY

The TV station wrote:

CORRECTION

We wish to clarify our earlier news item where we quoted President Hakainde Hichilema as having abolished allowances paid to civil servants when they are on duty.

What President Hichilema said is that no allowances will be paid to Ministers and Permanent Secretaries next week, during their scheduled meeting because they will be working.

And according to Ministry of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, the President disapproves what used to happen in the previous regime where government officials were paid allowances for attending a workshop or meeting at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on a normal working day and within the normal working hours.

The Minister says President Hichilema has assured that, under his watch, this will never happen again.