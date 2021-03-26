DICKSON JERE CARRIES THE DAY IN MATERO AS MILES TUMBLES AGAIN, THIS COULD BE THE END OF MILES

====================

My intelligence has just informed me that Dickson Jere came out first followed by Kelvin Kaunda and Chisanga Lungu. What this means is that, the Central Committee of the PF will only chose among the top three, which excludes Miles Sampa.

However, I know the lineup of first select side of Edgar Chagwa Lungu after the elections and Dickson Jere is going to take a serious position owing to his rich experience, knowledge and wisdom, so he is definitely the incoming MP for Matero.

I wonder what will come of Miles Sampa because politically he messed it up to act like he is in the opposition through his BOBA TV. He was fighting with so many people in the party including those in State House.

I will tell you my direction when I get my role from the boss. There can only be one boss at a time, but my time will come, for now it is……(fill in the blanks).

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO-PRESIDENT WAPA EASY!