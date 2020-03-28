By Dickson Jere

Was listening to BBC Focus on Africa and they were playing a song by Uganda opposition leader Bobby Wine in support of the measures government has put in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Some of his supporters were shocked as the hit is seen as supporting his arch rival President Yoweri Museveni. So much unity in the face of the pandemic!

And then in Zimbabwe, opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has issued statement in support of the measures announced by President Emerson Mnangagwa, including the lockdown of the country to stop the spread of the virus. This is another stance that shocked the MDC supporters as they expected their leader to call the measures “unless or inadequate” given that one can politically capitalize on the perceived failures by those in government.

The climax was the South Africa joint press conference of opposition EFF leader Julius Malama and President Cyril Ramaposa. In a shocking stance, Malema supported the measures that government put in place and urged his supporters to follow the guidelines given by health authorities. Ordinarily, Malema would have taken advantage of the situation and hammered government inadequacies but opted to look at the bigger picture. After all, the opposition need voters to be alive to get the votes – dead people do not vote!