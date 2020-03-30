Coronavirus and Salaries

By Dickson Jere

The President announced sweeping measures to combat the outbreak of Coronavirus. Part of the measures is that employees must work from home and only essential workers should report for work. The measures are for atleast 21 days subject to extension. Bars and restaurants have also been ordered to shut down and only sell takeaways.

Jason Sangwapo is the Union Leader of the general workers comprising mainly cleaners and office orderlies, waiters, maids and bar tenders. These workers have been asked to stay at home as they are not essential workers. The numbers of coronavirus cases is surging and there is no cure in sight. The “stay at home” policy is predicted to go on until August 2020 when the cases are likely to subside. Most members belonging to the union headed by Sangwapo are paid on a daily rate, commissions, tips and overtime. The employers have refused to pay the wages as they are closed and no longer making money. They have informed their workers that there will be no pay until they report back for work after the pandemic. Workers wants to work but the government has stopped them due to coronavirus measures and waiters and cleaners by the nature of their work cannot work at home.

Meanwhile, the employers have recorded massive loses during the period of the pandemic and they can no longer service loans and pay their suppliers. Their businesses are now limping and on the verge of collapse?

You are a lawyer rejoicing under the name and style of Chibuku Chambers and Jackson Sangwapo has come for advice. Kindly advice;

1. Who should the workers sue for their salaries? Government or their employers?

2. If the workers sue their employers, what will be the employers Defence?

3. What is the status of their contract if they do not report for work? Can they be declared redundant?

4. Do the employers have any cause of action against government for the collapse of their business?

40 marks