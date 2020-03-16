By Dickson Jere

I have passed through four different international airports in last two weeks. I can confirm that Zambia seem to have an effective and thorough screening process for corinavirus at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) than others. On arrival in Zambia, every passenger is subjected to mandatory sanitizer cleaning of hands before temperature is taken and recorded on special form. Thereafter, each passenger fills in the form including indicating the countries one visited in last 30 days. Each passenger has to provide phone number for easy tracing once you leave airport.

At O. R Tambo airport in South Africa, for example, where I pass every Wednesday, only temperature is taken without names. Sanitizer is there but optional. Once you leave the airport, there is no way of tracing you! No number and no address is requested at the point of entry unlike Zambia.

Kudos to the Ministry of Health and staff for the high alert and proper screening at the airport even though it causes massive human traffic when planes arrive at same time – a worthwhile inconvenience! Well done and keep up the good job!