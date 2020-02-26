DRUG ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION (DEC) SEIZES BUGATTI – WHY?

By Dickson Jere,

I stayed away from the ongoing talk about the Bugatti. I am not into cars and later on not mesmerised by them. However, the statement from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) caught my attention – I mean seizing of the ka Bugatti!

So DEC decided to seize the car because “members of the public” raised concern? Why not investigate first before seizing someone property merely on concerns by members of the public. Does not make sense at all! Jealous people will always accuse others of criminality and that is why investigations should be launched first – quietly – before even seizing property. I would have been comforted if the statement talked about “preliminary investigations” and not mere concerns by unnamed “members of the public”. Anyway, former Minister of Finance late Ronald Penza used to tell me that “Zambians like to embrace poverty” and detest riches or success especially among themselves. True that is!