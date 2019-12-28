LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT LAW EXAM QUESTION – SALARY CUT.

By Dickson Jere

Jason Sangwapo was employed as CEO of one of the big Parastatal company on a three-year fixed performance-based contract.

He is entitled to 15 percent salary increment each year depending on his performance appraisals by the Board of Directors.

In second year running, the Board of Directors approved his salary increment based on his satisfactory performance as outlined in the score sheet of his performance appraisal for 2019.

Meanwhile, Sangwapo, based on his 15 percent salary increment, obtained a mortgage from a local bank, which he envisaged to pay back on monthly basis based on the 15 percent salary increment. The bank approved his mortgage based on his salary after he presented his pay-slip as proof of his income.

During this same period, the country faced a number of economic challenges which led to the President to cut salaries of senior government officials including parastatal chiefs like Sangwapo to between 20 to 10 percent. This decision was made unilaterally without consulting the affected workers.

With the aid of case law and statutes, identify the legal issues in this scenario. Further, advice Sangwapo of his legal rights and whether the reduction of his salary is legal. What are the remedies available for the bank should Sangwapo default on his mortgage due to the salary cut. (20 marks).

This is the question likely to be posed to law students studying Labour and Employment Law. The question has also some constitutional law involved. Students – forewarned is forearmed!