I have followed keenly the media reports on the suspension and counter-suspension of NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili and his vice Joseph Akafumba.

One media outlet reported that Akafumba is interim President of the NDC and has rejected the suspension slapped on him by Kambwili and the central committee that met in Luanshya.

But another media outlet reported that NDC President Kambwili and the central committee (majority) have suspended Akafumba from the party (with five others) for indiscipline. Others such as Diggers have been very cautious by putting quotes on “interim leader” when referring to Akafumba. Internal fights like what NDC is going through always creates problems for editors. This happened for a long time with MMD.

Which faction to recognize?

Until the court decision, it was either MMD – Nevers Mumba faction or MMD – Mutati faction. This way, the media is not taking sides but waiting for the court to determine the legitimate leadership of the party. We had similar problems with the split in Zimbabwe when the biggest opposition, MDC, produced two groups.

The easier way, which has stuck forever, was to refer the two factions by the names of their leaders. MDC-T for Morgan Tsvangirai and MDC-M for Arthur Mutambala. I think the NDC should be treated as such or else media maybe accused of taking sides by referring to Akafumba as interim leader of NDC without any court decision in his favour…So it is either NDC-Akafumba or NDC-Kambwili!