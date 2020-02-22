The Press Conference

By Dickson Jere

I once had a fall-out with the President. He didn’t like my guts when I pressed on him to face the nation amidst a crisis.

“Can’t you see what we are doing? We are not sleeping…we want to solve this problem,” the President angrily responded to my persistent call for him to address the nation. At that time, 2010, the country was faced with a crippling strike by medical doctors that paralyzed the entire health sector. People were dying. People were angry with government. Tension was building.

“Your Excellency, you need to address the nation,” I pleaded with him, as some of my colleagues sided with the President arguing that there was no need until we had a deal with the striking workers. But my contrary view was that Zambians wanted to hear him say what government was doing – not necessarily a solution! After days of intense and irritating “pressure” from me, he gave in and agreed to a press conference!

At that point, I understood the psych. The nation just wanted assurance, from the Head of State, that something was being done. I had issued statement – as press aide – but the nation never took that serious.

“Let him talk to us himself,” read part of the messages that flooded my inbox.

What I learnt from that experience is that Zambians naturally take serious presidential statements given by him live on television. This could be either press conference or national address – with the national flag on his side and presidential standard – signifying the aura of the office. They seem to believe more when he is facing the nation in such set-up. The shadow of President Kenneth Kaunda’s press conference style of leadership still lingers in that office.

Any insecurity in the nation worries the President more than anyone else. He is the custodian of peace by virtue of his position as Head of State and Commander In-Chief of the Armed Forces. Having worked in the Presidency, I can imagine the constant calls, updates and late-night meetings taking place to try and resolve the ongoing insecurity in the country. I mean the gassing of people as well as mob justice retaliation schemes that have spread across the country. The President must be having sleepless nights. Surely, no President would enjoy such insecurity as it also undermines his leadership! His press aide has issued a statement on behalf of the President. The President has issued his on Facebook. He has also made comments at various foras. I am sure my colleagues and friends occupying the advisory units at State House must be extremely busy. It is natural when faced with such crisis. Priceless jobs! But I believe that to defuse tension and show what is being done behind those high-walled buildings, a press conference or national address may help. But again, they are not usually favoured by leaders – like the one I served! He needed more convincing!

The gassing story is now gaining international media traction, which is not good for our image as a country. The police need to show the nation more of the arrests and prosecution of those involved to send message to would-be culprits. We hearing more of the gassing and damage caused and not those arrested or jailed for their role in the vice.