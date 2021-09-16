By Princess Sara Imatowa Yeta
DID AMOS MALUPENGA GIVE THE MINISTER TIME TO GO THROUGH THE SPEECH IN ADVANCE?
First impressions last.
The reason why first impressions are important is that they have a primacy effect or last beyond that moment.
The maiden press briefing by Hon Chushi Kasanda, Minister of Information and Media was not impressive.
It is either she was not given the speech to read through in advance by the Information and Media Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga, which is unprofessional and unacceptable, or public relations is not her passion and area of competency, or the press baptism overwhelmed her, otherwise why did she struggle to read the speech?
I feel her performance was not at her best. Worse still, Malupenga made the Minister look not up to it by answering press questions himself.
As Government spokesperson, she is supposed to give the government a convincing human form and show that she is in total control of public relations.
Let her be coached to be familiar with the basic principles of political communication because we know that we are not born spokespersons.
Investing time and energy in developing the skills of an effective spokesperson will make her eventually become effective because she already has a demeanour and commanding physical presence.
It is not about the colour of a tie or dress one wears at press briefings, but the ability to effectively connect with the audience and deliver, either through the media or in person.
However, I liked her equanimity, an indication that she just needs time to find her feet.
If public relations is not her passion and area of proficiency, let her take up another job.
With so many things happening in the country and thieves that have regrouped to make the country ungovernable, the Government spokesperson should be someone who is well-informed, relatable, with oozing charisma and impeccable delivery.
However, she appealed to citizens to exercise restraint as they exercise their “newly found” freedom of expression to avoid injuring others or causing acrimony in the country.
Welcome Hon Minister Kasanda to the best sizzling world of information and media.
The new dawn government should wake up now else they will regret. We do know that speed kills but also remember that procrastination is a thief of time. I am sure UPND in opposition had their own shadow government and so should not take them long to appoint people to replace the PF appointees. Yes they are Zambians but who are they saving? Look at the way the Government spokesperson came out.
Mr. President, we know you are a very meticulous person but for the years you have been in opposition and especially after 2016, you should have possible names of people to be in your government. These people are undermining those you have already appointed.
You know these people already know that soon they will go and so are busy cleaning up and messing up your government. Your party won with a huge majority because people were fed up with the same people you have embraced. If you can change the security wings days after assuming office what is so special about these permanent secretaries and heads of Para government Institutions and Ambassadors? Some of them even left their mission stations just to come and help boost PF campaign propaganda. Move we want change Sir sir sir sir…….