By McDonald Chipenzi

Did Cabinet Position On Bill 10 Address The Contentious Clauses? No, Not All

The Cabinet position paper only scratched the surface in addressing a number of contentious issues in Bill 10.

The Cabinet Position still maintained a Bloat Cabinet by inclusion of Govt Chief Whip and Provincial ministers into Cabinet.

So, when u see Hon Brian Mundubile and these Provincial Ministers defending Bill 10, it is their unbridled deaire to have a grand entry into the Cabinet to enjoy its benefits and pomp.

CABINET never addressed the proposed amendment 36 in Bill 10 that proposes that “a Minister shall continue to hold office until next general election”.

The Cabinet Position never addressed this contentious article which is a clear undermine of the Concourt judgement that ordered the Ministers who remained in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 to payback the Money.

WHY ARE SOME MPs HAVE SUDDENLY SEEN GOOD IN BILL 10

Cabinet position did not address the non-dissolution of Parliament and Councils until the election day and the reintroduction of MPs in the councils. This remains a bait to some MPs and Ministers.

This means that if Bill 10 passes, the President, vice-president, MPs, Mayors and Councilors will be in office discharging their duties and drawing allowances, salaries and benefits that come with those offices including during election campaigns until the election date.

So, some MPs hope, if readopted, can enjoy this facility and bully other non MPs contesting against them in those constituencies during election campaigns.

Therefore, Cabinet Position, just like Raphael Nakacinda Select Committee Report, has never addressed anything in Bill 10 as Bill 10 remains in its original state, form and text with little hope of incorporating any change that erodes their benefits.

Therefore, the arguement that Ministers are overwhelmed with work hence the need for deputy ministers is raw and treacherous. Won’t these ministers be overwhelmed when they will be sitting in Councils, go into campaigns as MPs during campaign period if readopted?

Already, from the debates in Parliament, some MPs wants Deputy Ministers clause claiming its their electorate that want them back, yet it is their selfish ambitions to be appointed as one?

What will stop that deputy minister clause from being voted for at Committee stage of National Assembly once the Constitution is opened up since voting for clauses at that stage is by simple majority which PF has without hustle?

Cabinet is being shrewd on this matter and will stop at nothing to do all it can to try and pass the Bill 10 now with the outbreak of money like Coronavirus being carried in sacks to allegedly bribe MPs to open up the Constitution, infuse their clauses and the same money may be used to cashin to MPs to approve the contentious clauses that will be incorporated at Committee stage and then finally cash out at 3rd reading of the Bill to finally pass the Bill 10 for assent by the President.

Let MPs do things in the Interest of the nation. How much money will be abused, misued and used if the entire executive and legislature remain operational during campaign periods up to the election day esp that Ministers are entitled to move with armed security, govt vehicles, govt fuel and allowances?

Let us reflect seriously as a nation as the entire Bill 10 is selfishly and greedily anchored on benefiting the political elites both now and in future. There is completely nothing for a common man.

Abash political selfishness! Look out for another expose’

