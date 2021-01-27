DID YOU KNOW THAT ZNBC’S THE LATE MAU MUSAHIYI IS MUSHALA’S DAUGHTER

Then in 1962, at the height of the struggle for independence, Mushala and several young men were sent to China for training in guerrilla warfare.

Rejoice recalls seeing off her husband at the airport in Lusaka.

At the time, Rejoice was expecting the couple’s second child.

While in China, Mushala had met Mao Zedong, better known as Chairman Mao, who is the founding father of the People’s Republic of China.

Actually, there is a romantic story to their meeting.

When Chairman Mao learned that Mushala’s wife was expecting a child, he gave him a parcel for the baby, with a special request – to name the baby after him.

When Mushala returned home in 1963, Rejoice had given birth to a baby girl. Mushala named the girl “Mao”.

Rejoice says the parcel from Chairman Mao contained baby clothes and toys.

When the country attained independence on October 24, 1964, Mushala was living in Kamwala, Lusaka.

The girl is the late ZNBC Kaonde section head. MHSRIP

