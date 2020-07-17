Revolt TV boss P Diddy has offered Nick Cannon a job at the station after he was fired by ViacomCBS following an uproar over his anti-semitic comments.

During a podcast with Public Enemy’s Professor Griff, Cannon spoke out against what he said was Jewish people’s control of centralised banking.

He also espoused several conspiracy theories while reserving praise for Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and claimed “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting.”

Farrakhan has been chastised for his anti-semitic utterances in the past.

Despite Cannon’s fallout with ViacomCBS, Diddy posted a picture of himself with Nick, and wrote in the caption:

“The only way we can change the narrative, educate, and uplift each other is if we do it together. Nick, my brother, I am here to support you fully in any way you need.⁣

“What we are not going to do is turn our backs on our brothers and sisters when they challenge the system.⁣ ⁣ Come home to @REVOLTTV, which is truly BLACK OWNED! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture.”

In a statement earlier, Cannon denied being anti-semitic.

“I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences,” Cannon wrote.

A day later before ViacomCBS terminated their relationship with the host.