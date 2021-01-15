Didier Drogba reveals his ten-year marriage is over

DIDIER DROGBA has revealed his ten-year marriage is over … after appearing in an intimate video in bed with a mystery woman.

The Chelsea legend, 42, met Lalla Diakate in the late 1990s in Paris and they tied the knot in 2011.

Former Ivory Coast striker Drogba has previously maintained a discreet private life as he tried to shield his loved ones from the limelight.

But he has been forced into making a statement confirming his relationship with Lalla was over after saucy images of him and an unknown woman set tongues wagging.

Drogba wrote on Instagram: “I’m not in the habit of discussing my private life.

Source: The Sun Newspaper