Thomas Sipalo (Diffikoti) writes

WHY I DONT BLAME B-FLOW

It once happened to me, some opposition colleague invited me for a meeting at their secretariat,l went and found some function going on, fun enough they were receiving defectors, no sooner than I entered chi camera muli ine ketyee, with women singing and pouring powder, within a second it was on social media DIFIKOTI joins chakuti chakuti Party

What shocked me was that the same meeting never happened, it was just a setup to align me!

I walked home in shame

politricks played a part Bflow ‘banamupusula mapepe’, politicians did a fast one on him… When dealing with politicians for dinner dont blink…

