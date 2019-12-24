By Eugene Makai

An ambassador is an official envoy, especially a high-ranking diplomat who represents a state and is usually accredited to another sovereign state or to an international organization as the resident representative of their own government or sovereign or appointed for a special and often temporary diplomatic assignment.

Under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a receiving state may “at any time and without having to explain its decision” declare any member of a diplomatic staff persona non grata. A person so declared is considered unacceptable and is usually recalled to his or her home nation. If not recalled, the receiving state “may refuse to recognize the person concerned as a member of the mission”.

A person can be declared a persona non grata before that person even enters the country.

In diplomacy, a persona non grata (Latin: “person not appreciated”, plural: personae non gratae) is a foreign person whose entering or remaining in a particular country is prohibited by that country’s government. Being so named is the most serious form of censurewhich a country can apply to foreign diplomats, who are otherwise protected by diplomatic immunity from arrest and other normal kinds of prosecution.

With the protection of mission staff from prosecution for violating civil and criminal laws, depending on rank, under Articles 41 and 42 of the Vienna Convention, they are bound to respect national laws and regulations.

Breaches of these articles can lead to a persona non grata declaration being used to punish erring staff. It is also used to expel diplomats suspected of espionage, described as “activities incompatible with diplomatic status”, or any overt criminal act such as drug trafficking. The declaration may also be a symbolic indication of displeasure.

A letter of recall is formal correspondence from one head-of-state notifying a second head-of-state that he or she is recalling his state’s ambassador.

Recalls could be as a result of end of tour of duty or changed political situation in the country from which the diplomat is sent. These are routine recalls. Recalls that signal tense or deteriorating diplomatic relations include those of an ambassador being withdrawn as a sign of protest and downgrading of diplomatic relations. Then there are expulsions of diplomats for “activities incompatible with diplomatic status”, which include but are not limited to espionage.