JACK Kalala has questioned the silence of ‘powerful’ nations over President Edgar Lungu’s abuse of human rights in the country.

Kalala, a former special assistant to late president Levy Mwanawasa for policy and project implementation and monitoring, also bemoaned the silence from the Church and Non-Governmental Organisations.

He cited the silence exhibited over government’s harassment of villagers in Shibuyunji village where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s wife Mutinta hails from.

Recently, police raided Shibuyunji village on the pretext that arms were buried there, an incident that traumatised villagers and attracted public condemnation.

But Kalala says the donor community should denounce President Lungu’s blatant and rampant abuse of human rights.

“The silence in the country over issues that matter most is like the PF regime of President Lungu has cast a powerful spell over all the institutions in the country to keep them silent,” he said in a statement. “Even the powerful American and European embassies have all been affected. Gone are the days when they would speak out against the regime’s observed dictatorial tendencies and abusive practices. It is sad to note that the Church and civil society organisations have remained mute over the matter instead of speaking out to condemn the terrorism act perpetrated against peaceful and innocent citizens by the police that is supposed to protect them.”

Kalala said the silence has “given courage to President Lungu to violate the Constitution with impunity and get away with murder”.

He described the raid as an unethical and discriminatory act from the State.

“This discriminatory and unethical conduct and act of savagery by the police in a democratic nation is unacceptable as it is a mark of tyranny and intimidation against innocent citizens. It lacked professionalism, purpose, decency and morality,” Kalala said. “Zambia is a multiethnic and multiparty democratic society. Belonging to a particular ethnicity or political party does not amount to a crime at all. It is also illogical, absurd and ridiculous to consider relatives of opposition political leaders to be suspects or criminals.”

He questioned police’s inability to conduct discreet investigations to prove if indeed there were arms hidden in the area before harassing residents.

Kalala said police had made fools of themselves after failing to locate what they were looking for.

“The way the police acted was amateurish and disgraceful to the institution. Many times people have called upon the police to do their work professionally without political influence but to no avail,” he said. “In normal circumstances the person who approved the operation to be done should have resigned. The police command should understand and appreciate that the police is a national institution that should be there for each and every citizen, regardless of his or her political affiliation, since Zambia is a multiparty democracy.”

He reminded them against being partial, especially on political lines.

Kalala said it was very clear to the public that police have always been at the service of PF.

“It is also necessarily important and essential for the police to take care and precaution to verify every piece of information that they receive from sources to confirm its veracity before taking any action. This is to avoid victimising innocent citizens as some unscrupulous individuals may report others out of malice or vindictiveness,” he said. “The silence of the Church and the civil society since the PF came into power is astounding, giving rise to speculations that the Church and civil society leaders are eating from the same table of corruption with the PF leaders. This is very unfortunate and worrying as there is no voice to speak for the voiceless masses.”

And Kalala reminded President Lungu and team that the positions they hold are not eternal, hence the need to respect citizens.

“The other most important fact they should understand and appreciate is that Zambia is a multiparty democracy; meaning that citizens have a constitutional right to belong to a political party of their choice or not to belong to any political party,” said Kalala. “It is an imperative duty of the President, his ministers and other public office bearers to ensure that citizens enjoy their rights to the full without any hindrance, as long as they conduct themselves within the provisions of the laws.”