By logic Lukwanda

The opposition upnd has described as political rhetoric, the directive by President Edgar lungu to the food reserve agency to buy one million metric tons of maize in the 2020 crop marketing season.

UPND deputy secretary general for politics, Patrick Mucheleka says it does not make practical sense to direct the FRA which has been under funded in the recent years to successfully buy the 500,000 metric tons of maize required for strategic reserves.

The FRA last year failed to secure the 500,000 metric tons of maize as it only managed to buy about 272,000 metric tons and struggled to pay farmers with many being paid this year for last year’s supplies of the commodity.

Mr Mucheleka told phoenix news that considering the current worsened economic and financial status of Zambia, it is unattainable for government to fund the FRA to buy one million metric tons of maize for strategic reserves.

Efforts to get agriculture minister, Michael Katambo on the matter proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

