DISABLED PEOPLE PETITION UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON CONTINUED VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

By Leah Ngoma

A consortium of disabled people`s organizations has threatened to present a petition to the united nations-UN- special rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities against the opposition UPND`s alleged discrimination and violation of the rights of persons with disability.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Consortium National Spokesperson Francis Chishala notes with concern that the intolerance, violence and intimidation by the UPND creates an environment that is hostile for persons with disabilities to participate in the political and public life of the country.

Mr. Chishala has charged that the UPND has consistently violated the rights of persons with disabilities without a conscience, a situation he says is demeaning and discriminatory.

He is also disappointed by the party`s stance to oppose constitution bill number 10 of 2019 which promotes self-representation of persons with disabilities through the proposed mixed member electoral system and its ramifications.

But when contacted for a comment, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa accused the consortium of being used by the pf to play political mind games.

The disabled people`s organizations include the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Mental Health Users, Defeating Blindness in Zambia and Deaf Youth and Women in Zambia.

PHOENIX NEWS