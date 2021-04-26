DISAPPOINTED BUILDCON FAN COLLAPSES AFTER FINAL WHISTLE

WHETHER it is passion for the game or playing a game of high stakes, it is not clear but a Lusaka based Buildcon fan collapsed minutes after the final whistle yesterday after his team lost 2-0 to visiting Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The fan walked onto the pitch to air his disappointment as he castigated the players and coaches for the poor display but when he decided to go back to the terraces to watch the second game between Forest Rangers and Kabwe Warriors, he collapsed just before he could get into the elevator.

Stadium staff quickly administered first aid and carried him outside for air as the ambulance was called in and rushed to the hospital.

TIMES OF ZAMBIA