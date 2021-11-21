DISARM THE CLIQUE OF CRIMINALS

Hon Obvious Mwaliteta Summerton writes:

My first press briefing I talked about after we won the elections was dis arming the Pf Thugs but people just picked and misquoted the issue of the market and left out the important issues i tackled now today I’m vindicated.

See the levels of crime have gone high because of the gun culture that the pf introduced. Citizens are being terrorized by these criminals who have no means of making money as there source of income is no longer there no more cadres and commanders in the markets now they have turned to Gun culture and crime for quick money.

I’m appealing to the POLICE to move in quickly before we lose a lot of lives. Clique of criminals on the loose can we protect the citizens.

I’m very sad.