DISCHARGE DR CHITALU CHILUFYA IF THE STATE IS NOT READY TO PROSECUTE, LAWYERS TELLS COURT

By Agness Changala-Katongo

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s defence lawyers have asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to discharge him if the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is not ready to prosecute him.

Dr Chitalu’s lawyers said this after the ACC prosecutor Daniel Ngwira made an application for adjournment because they were not ready to proceed.

This is in a case where Dr Chilufya in appearing before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale on four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

When the case came up for commencement of trial, ACC prosecutor Ngwira said the prosecution was not ready to proceed as operations at their office had been grounded due to the fact that two employees tested positive to COVID-19.

Ngwira said one of the positive employees was a prosecutor who was also part of the prosecution team in this case.

“Therefore, it became necessary that the entire building be fumigated and in order to pave way for the said exercise, all members of staff were advised not to report for work up until the 5th of August, 2020. In any case, the prosecutors and investigators at ACC will still not report for work on 5th of August until futher notice and it’s on that account that the state seeks an adjournment,” Ngwira submitted.

However, this submission did not go well with the defence who objected and insisted that the case proceeds.

According to Daily Revelation, one of the defence lawyers Tutwa Ngulube urged the court to stand down the the matter to afternoon or Dr Chilufya be discharged and only be taken back to court when ACC was ready to prosecute the case.

He said since the prosecution was on record that they did not know when they wanted to prosecute the matter, they should discharge him.

He submitted that the court should order the state to proceed with the matter.

“If not ready now this matter be stood down for them to get ready and proceed with this matter in the afternoon. I say so because when a person is arrested by the state, it is presumed that they have more than enough evidence to carry out the prosecution. That evidence can’t disappear because of COVID-19,” he said.

Another lawyer Jonas Zimba objected to the affidavit in support of motion to adjourn because it was undated, saying this made it defective.

Zimba said section 6 of the Commissioner for Oaths, demanded that an undated jurat/affidavit should be expunged from the record.

“In light of that, if an application such as theirs has no affidavit, there is no application before you at all,” Zimba submitted. “As things stand there is no application for adjournment before you. Under the circumstances, we ought to proceed.”

Zimba said in the alternative, if the court was of the view that there maybe an application to adjourn, he was adopting Ngulube’s submissions.

He also said the ACC effected an arrest on his client at the Kabulonga offices and if the offices in town were closed, they could prepare from the Kabulonga office.

“It will therefore, follow that it’s a notorious fact that ACC has more than one office. If the office in town is closed, due to fumigation exercise, which in my considered view was done over the long weekend, the ACC would have done preparations from the their Kabulonga office where they effected arrested,” Zimba said.

He told the court not to entertain the information that one of the advocates had COVID-19 as one of the reasons for adjourning saying the case has four advocates on record.

In reply to the defence concerns, Ngwira insisted that the state had met the conditions to make the adjournment.

He also conceded on the undated affidavit and requested for the indulgence of the court not to set it aside, but give the state time to cure the defect.

Ruling on the issues raised, magistrate Mwale gave the state an hour to cure the defect in the interest of justice.

In count one, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka possessed USD 200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Service Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count two, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka possessed K270, 000 cash which was used to purchase 2, 000 in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count three, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on an unknown date but between January 1, 2018 and December 30, 2019 possessed K3, 000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No. 365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situated in Manda district of Luapula Province, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the fourth and last count, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on adte unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 30, 2017 in Lusaka possessed USD52,000 which was used as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.