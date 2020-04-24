CHITIMUKULU, paramount chief of the Bembas, has challenged senior citizen Joe Mwale to disclose whatever he knows about him.

On Wednesday, Mwale was quoted in The Mast alleging that he has a damning dossier against the Chitimukulu.

He said what he knew about the traditional leader borders on a foreign power and that he was set to expose him.

Over the past few days, Chitimukulu has dominated the media over what he could have said, not said, meant or not meant on Kasama radio, in Northern Province, about the voting pattern of the Bemba people.

Other people are denouncing Chitimukulu as having made ‘tribal remarks’ while others are defending him that he only encouraged Bembas to vote en-masse, like the way the people of Southern Province do.

“If I had to reveal something about Chitimukulu, the whole country will rise against him. There’s something that I have, with tangible evidence, about his plans and if I were to expose him…One day I’ll expose him and the whole country will have to know the true character of Chitimukulu. It’s something serious but I’ll keep it for another day,” promised Mwale. “I’ll expose him and say ‘this is you, this is what you said to me and not anybody else.’ What he said is very serious and involves a foreign power. He said it and the witness I have is that foreign power. But I’m keeping it for another day. A day of reckoning will come when he will be exposed. I don’t want to engage with His Royal Highness Senior Chief Mukuni in the public but I’ll meet him. He doesn’t know what I know about Chitimukulu.”

But Chitimukulu called this reporter on Wednesday and said: “I want you to write that I want Joe Mwale to disclose!”

“I knew him through my brother Colonel Chanda and then through BY (Benjamin Yoram Mwila) when he was [a] member of Zambia Republican Party. I have never had some close relationship with him (Mwale),” said Chitimukulu.

“So, I want him to disclose to the nation what he knows about me. Tell him to disclose so that the nation knows about me. There are no secrets he must hold – he must disclose everything he knows about me so that the nation can know. He says he has even witnesses in foreign powers, isn’t it? So, tell him to disclose and also disclose those foreign powers.”