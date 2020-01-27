Thomas Sankara, born December 21, 1949 was a burkina faso military captain, revolutionary leninist, africanist and president of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987. Considered by his followers as a charismatic and iconic figure of the revolution, he Is often called “the african che guevara”.

Here are some of his great achievements:

1. He has vaccinated 2,5 million children against meningococcal disease, yellow fever and measles in a few weeks.

2. IT LAUNCHED a national literacy campaign, increasing the literacy rate from 13 per cent in 1983 to 73 % in 1987.

3. It planted more than 10 million trees to prevent desertification

4. He built roads and a railway to unite the nation, without foreign aid.

5. He appointed women to government positions, encouraging them to work. He launched recruitment for women in the army and they were entitled to maternity leave during their studies.

6. It has banned female fgm, forced marriage and polygamy.

7. He sold the government fleet of Mercedes cars and made the Renault 5 (the cheapest car sold in Burkina Faso at the time) the official service car of the ministers.

8. He reduced the wages of all civil servants, including his own, and banned government members from using drivers and first-class plane tickets.

9. He redistributed the lands of the feudal owners to offer them to the farmers. In three years, wheat production has increased from 1700 kg per hectares to 3800 kg per hectares, making the country self-sufficient.

10. He opposed foreign aid, claiming that “he who feeds you, controls you”.

11. He spoke at the forum like the organization of African unity, opposed to the neocolonialism.

12. He called for a united front of African nations to pay off their external debt. In Ouagadougou, Thomas Sankara transformed the army supply store into a public supermarket open to all (the country’s first supermarket).

13. He forced officials to offer a month of their salary for public projects.

14. He refused to use the air conditioning of his office on the ground that this luxury was only accessible to a handful of burkinabe.

15. As President, he reduced his salary to $ 450 per month and limited his property to one car, four bicycles, three guitars, a fridge and a freezer.

16. He trained a fully female motorcycle personal guard.

17. He required officials to wear a traditional tunic, woven in Burkina Faso Cotton and sewn by burkinabe artisans.

18. to the question, why he didn’t want his portrait to be hanging in public places, as it was the standard for other African leaders, sankara answered: “there are seven million Thomas sankaras”.

19. Training Guitarist, he wrote himself Patrick G’s new national anthem. Ilboudo.

20. He made all these achievements in 4 years