US President Donald Trump is one of the many world leaders to whom the COVID-19 pandemic is not a simple public health concern. These men and women, who lead billions of people are also looking to fend off criticisms from their opponents and defend their plans in these desperate times.

But we can also agree that President Trump is not like any world leader right now. As much as people push it, Brazil’s Jair Bolosonaro pales in comparison to Trump.

Bolsonaro is leading popular efforts to disrupt anti-coronavirus health and security plans undertaken by some of Brazil’s state governors. That is bad, but somehow still falls short of what Trump continues to do.

First, the US president called the virus a hoax (which Bolsonaro admittedly did too). And then Trump said the coronavirus was nothing to be bothered about, arguing that the common flu was more dangerous.

And then Trump blamed China, the Democrats, the news media he believes is fake and anyone who predicted that what is currently happening in the US – things will get worse if the federal government hesitated to do what was right.

The criticisms against his management of the pandemic have been unrelenting so, every now and then, President Trump tries to find a way to put across the idea that he knows what all this is about.

So, he prescribed curative medications for COVID-19 even when the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has not and when he has no known expertise in virology.

Here are the three medications Trump has argued would make coronavirus better.

UV light

At the White House press conference on Thursday, the president said, “Suppose that we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some.”

The scientific criticisms and humorous takes that followed the press conference was automatic. The president of the United States was theorizing a method that would almost surely give people cancer.

Disinfectants

At the same press conference where he advocated for UV light treatment of the coronavirus, Trump said of disinfectants:

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

In predictable Trump style, the president now says he was being sarcastic by suggesting people’s life are put into danger by having them ingest disinfectants.

Hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump said the drug had gone through the approval process, despite FDA Commissioner Steven Hahn stating categorically that he is still looking at data around numerous drugs to determine if they can be used to treat COVID-19.

Trump’s insistence on the drug had serious implications. People were incited to stock up on the drug which had been used to treat malaria in the past and in Nigeria, there were reported cases of chloroquine poisoning.