By Logic Lukwanda

Former diplomat Nevers Mumba says the ministry of health will retain some level of investment confidence among the donor community in the sector following the firing of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as Health Minister.

Dr Mumba is of the view that the sacking of Dr. Chilufya not only restores confidence but also shows political will in fighting corruption especially in the eyes of the donor community.

He told phoenix news that confidence is highly needed among the donor community especially during this period when the provision of healthcare has been hampered by the outbreak of the covid19 pandemic.

Dr Mumba who is also leader of the opposition new hope mmd, however says the sacking of Dr. Chilufya does little on the local front as this case may just be a small component of massive graft in other sectors of Zambia’s public sectors.

