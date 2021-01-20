PATRIOTIC Front member has sued party secretary general

for dropping him as Bahati Constituency chairman.

This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court by Wisdom Mpelembe.

On December 2, 2020, Mpelembe was charged with four counts of insubordination for “failure to attend presidential send-off, failure to allocate money for voter registration, going against orders of the district chairperson, and attending meetings while drunk”.

Mpelembe was informed to exculpate himself within seven days, but Mwila removed him from his position as Bahati Constituency chairperson.

But Mpelembe has sued Mwila in his capacity as PF secretary general.

Mpelembe contends that he responded to the said charge letter explaining every charge levelled against him.

He however, said on December 9, 2020, he received another letter from the district committee informing him that the disciplinary committee found him guilty and had resolved to remove him from the position of chairperson of Bahati Constituency with immediate effect.

He said the district secretary further informed him that after finding him guilty, the district committee directed him to handover all party documents and motorbike to the vice chairperson who was directed to take up his position.

Mpelembe contends that he was not given a fair hearing as he was not called to defend himself.

“Because the defendant through the said district committee failed to follow the said laid down procedure and unfairly treated the plaintiff, any decision or action that is taken or might be taken by any of his agents is a nullity,” reads the statement of claim in part.

Mpelembe also contends that by the decision made, he has suffered loss, damage and inconvenience.

He has since asked the court to declare that the decision of the PF Mansa district committee to remove him from the position is a nullity.

Mpelembe also wants the court to declare the decision taken by the committee to replace him with his vice chairperson as illegal.

“An order restraining the defendant or any person from holding or taking over the office of the chairperson for the Bahati Constituency PF chairperson. Damages for the inconvenience and mental stress and any other relief this honorable court may deem fit,” submitted Mpelembe.