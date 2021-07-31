DISQUALIFY UPND CANDIDATE FOR KANYAMA CONSTITUENCY FOR PERPETRATING VIOLENCE – DMDC URGES ECZ

…..as Coalition’s spokesperson stresses the need for criminals behind the gruesome murders in the said Constituency to be brought to book without delay

Lusaka… Saturday, July 31, 2021(Smart Eagles)

Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition (DMDC) has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to disqualify UPND Parliamentary Candidate for Kanyama Constituency for perpetrating violence.

This comes following the murder of two members of the Patriotic Front (PF) by thugs believed to be UPND cadres.

Mr Ntewewe, who is also Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president said during a briefing in Lusaka today that the banning of campaigns by the Commission if not enough to curb violence.

“We call on ECZ to disqualify candidates where violence is taking place. It is sad that ECZ would just ban campaigns in Nkeyema and Sioma without any appropriate action being taken,” he said.

“Today, we have woken up to the gruesome murders for PF members in Kanyama Constituency. These individuals were seated at their campsite and unfortunately, they were murdered in cold blood. We wonder what ECZ is going to say today given the escalated levels of violence.“

Mr Ntewewe further mentioned that criminals behind the said murders must be brought to book without further delay.

He said ECZ cannot seat back and simply ban campaigns and watch while citizens are being killed in cold blood.

“But for us we want to appeal to ECZ and put it on recorded that is it important that criminals of these gruesome murders must be brought to book without any further delay and that candidates who have turned themselves into warlords, threatening the lives of our citizens, must be disqualified,” he said.

“So we call on ECZ directly to disqualify the Kanyama UPND candidate. We cannot seat back and talk about violence and simply condemn violence without any action. ECZ cannot seat back and simply ban campaigns and watch while citizens are being killed in cold blood, that is unacceptable.”