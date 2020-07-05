By Alex Simuwelu

Our people in PF strongholds have followed very closely how three (3) Monze based UPND Members of Parliament led by Mr. Jack Mwimbu and their Ward Councillors disrespected the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu by refusing to meet him on his recent visit to Southern Province.

We have also noted that UPND in the area went out of their way to try and frustrate the Government’s development agenda for Southern Province when Mwiimbu and company engaged in disrespectful inflammatory talk and a general rubble rousing.

We wish to courteously advise UPND and its leader Mr. Hichilema that they should expect to reap a bumper harvest from PF strongholds of the inflammatory seed they sowed in Monze. They should expect to receive a taste of their own medicine – with an extra dosage.

DOES OCIDA AND OTHER RELATED CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISATIONS APPROVE OF MONZE BASED UPND MP’S AND COUNCILLORS DISRESPECTING THE PRESIDENT?

We are also keen to know what the newly formed “Civil Society Organisation” OCIDA has to say about UPND MP’s and Councillors disrespectful attitude towards the Head of State. Does their silence on the matter mean approval?

What do senior citizens Mama Lily Monze, Ompie Nkumbula-Liebenthal, have to say about Monze based MP’s mobilizing cadres and disrespecting the Head of State?

Is this kind of behaviour approved of by former Secretaries to the Cabinet Sketchley Sacchika and Leslie Mbula?

Does Archbishop Emeritus Telesphore Mpundu endorse such waywardness? Perhaps he will look the other way and try to put a spin to it?

What about TIZ, Action Aid and related Civil Society organisations?

Is disrespect of the institution of the Presidency “activism”

Their silence is deafening.

Perhaps they will they only suddenly find their voices when we return UPND the favour in our strongholds?

RELATED RECENT INCIDENT OF SIAVONGA UPND OFFICIAL CAPTURED ON VIDEO INCITING VIOLENCE

In a related development, our people in PF strongholds have watched with disappointment a viral video of a Siavonga UPND official who was filmed inciting people to beat public officers (including police officers) that will be conducting National Registration Card (NRC) mobile registration in the area.

Again why have OCIDA and other related “Civil Society” organisations have been mute on this matter?

I want to emphasize that PF strongholds are solidly behind His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu; we will photocopy the Monze formula and energetically use it against their retrogressive Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The people and grassroots in Patriotic Front Strongholds are solidly behind the Government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his candidature for 2021.

The people and grassroots in Patriotic Front Strongholds are against the backward retrogressive Monze formula of Jack Mwimbu, Hakainde Hichilema and his regional party.

Let them come; they will enthusiastically be served with a taste of their own medicine.

The Author is the Provincial Chairman Patriotic Front Muchinga Province and a Member of the Central Committee