By McDonald Chipenzi

DISSOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT: THE EVIL SCHEME & INTENTION OF BILL 10.

Bill 10 intends to empower the sitting President to dissolve PARLIAMENT instead of the current practice where Parliament dissolves itself 90 days to the elections.

Currently, the law stipulate that “Parliament shall stand dissolved ninety days before the holding of the next general elections” (Art 81(3).

However, Amendment 22 of the Bill 10 intends to repeal Article 81 and retains all the clauses except the one on self dissolution of Parliament. What is the fear for doing so?

Instead, a new clause in Bill 10 is introduced which states that “the President may, in consultation with the Speaker, Prorogue Parliament by Proclamation”.

Once again, Bill 10’s evils are there to see before it is passed and enacted into law.

This means that the dissolution of Parliament reverts to the old practice where the sitting President monopolised the dissolution.

The sitting President would brag of him/her alone knowing the day of such a dissolution and the election date.

Giving such powers to one man/woman to decide is potentially dangerous to the well-being of electoral democracy in Zambia as the Speaker and President can connive to delay the dissolution of Parliament.

This may also lead to removal of election date from the constitution and given back to the President to decide when elections should be held.

Therefore, Bill 10 remains deadly to Zambia’s electoral democracy. What mischief has been identified with the current provision for Bill 10 to want to change the Status quo?

As we fear Coronavirus, let us open our eyes and ears. Bill 10 may be more infectious and deadly than Coronavirus. The devil is in the detail.

I submit.